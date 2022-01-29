2 die in small plane crash at Salem airport

Two people died in a small plane crash at the Salem Municipal Airport, January 29, 2022 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people died when a small plane crashed during landing at the Salem Municipal Airport, police said.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. Both Salem police and fire departments rushed to the airport and found a plane crashed near the end of the runway. Witnesses said the plane was trying to land at the time of the crash, authorities said.

Both people on board the plane died at the scene and their names have not been released.

The FAA and the NTSB will investigate.

