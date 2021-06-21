2 die when Subaru crashes through I-84 guardrail

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two young people died late Sunday night when their car crashed through a guardrail along I-84 and ended in the Columbia River, the Oregon State Police said.

The crash near milepost 67 in Hood River County happened shortly before midnight. Investigators said a Subaru driven by Enrique Sosa was headed west when it went through the guardrail, then went down an embankment and landed in the Columbia River.

The 21-year-old from Mosier and his juvenile passenger died at the scene.

The cause of the crash has not been released.