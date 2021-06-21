2 die when Subaru crashes through I-84 guardrail

Crashes

Car ended in the Columbia River

Posted: / Updated:

An Oregon State Police patrol vehicle. (OSP)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two young people died late Sunday night when their car crashed through a guardrail along I-84 and ended in the Columbia River, the Oregon State Police said.

The crash near milepost 67 in Hood River County happened shortly before midnight. Investigators said a Subaru driven by Enrique Sosa was headed west when it went through the guardrail, then went down an embankment and landed in the Columbia River.

The 21-year-old from Mosier and his juvenile passenger died at the scene.

The cause of the crash has not been released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories