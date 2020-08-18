2 die when vehicle hits tree in Yacolt

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people died in a single-vehicle crash in Clark County early Tuesday afternoon, authorities confirmed to KOIN 6 News.
The vehicle hit a tree in the 21500 block of Lucia Falls Road in Yacolt. That section of the road is closed at this time.
No other information is available at this time. KOIN 6 News will update this story.
