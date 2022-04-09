PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were extricated from mangled cars and three more were sent to the hospital after an early morning crash on Highway 217 in Tigard, officials said.

In a Tweet shared at 2:21 a.m. Saturday, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said two cars crashed in the northbound lanes of the highway near the 72nd Avenue exit.

Nineteen minutes later, TVF&R shared a photo of the two crumpled cars and said firefighters had successfully freed two people who were trapped.

What caused the crash is unclear, but authorities say five people in total were injured and sent to the hospital.

Authorities did not immediately identify the people involved or clarify the extent of their injuries.

KOIN 6 News will update this article as more information becomes available.