2 hospitalized, 1 in critical condition after Marion County crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were hospitalized including one person in critical condition following an early morning crash in Marion County on Tuesday.
According to police, the crash occurred shortly before 4 a.m. in the 11000 block of Northeast Feller Road. Once they arrived at the scene, officers found a driver and passenger injured by a single-car crash.
The passenger was rushed to a Portland hospital via Life Flight with critical injuries while the driver of the car was sent to a Salem hospital in an ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.
Crews are still investigating the incident but authorities say marijuana has not been ruled out as a causing factor of the crash. Any charges will be determined after the investigation has wrapped up.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.