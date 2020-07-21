2 hospitalized, 1 in critical condition after Marion County crash

One person is in critical condition after a crash in Marion County on July 21, 2020. (MCSO)

Authorities say marijuana has not been ruled out as a causing factor of the crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were hospitalized including one person in critical condition following an early morning crash in Marion County on Tuesday.

According to police, the crash occurred shortly before 4 a.m. in the 11000 block of Northeast Feller Road. Once they arrived at the scene, officers found a driver and passenger injured by a single-car crash.

The passenger was rushed to a Portland hospital via Life Flight with critical injuries while the driver of the car was sent to a Salem hospital in an ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

Crews are still investigating the incident but authorities say marijuana has not been ruled out as a causing factor of the crash. Any charges will be determined after the investigation has wrapped up.