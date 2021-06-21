2 hospitalized after motorcycle collides with car

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people are hospitalized following a collision between a motorcycle and a car, officials say.

Shortly before 5:30 a.m. on Monday, authorities responded to North Columbia Boulevard and North Frisk Avenue. Officers arrived to find a crash between a motorcycle and a car. No specifics on what led up to the crash are available.

The motorcycle rider was rushed to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the car was hospitalized as well, but their injuries are unknown.

According to officials, N Columbia Boulevard at N Frisk Avenue will be at least partially blocked for another hour. Avoid the area if possible.

