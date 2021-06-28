2 hospitalized after crash in NE Portland, alcohol possibly a factor

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An investigation is underway after two people were seriously injured in a crash early Monday.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m., police responded a two-car collision at Northeast 148th Avenue and Northeast Halsey Street. When officers arrived at the scene of the crash, they found two victims with serious injuries.

Police believe one car was traveling east on NE Halsey when it crashed into a car going south on NE 148th Avenue. Officials say the investigation indicated alcohol may have been a factor.

The two victims were rushed to the hospital via ambulances. There is no word on their current condition.

Anyone with information about this collision is asked to contact Officer Chris Johnson at Chris.Johnson@portlandoregon.gov, 503.823.2213 or Sgt. Ty Engstrom at Ty.Engstrom@portlandoregon.gov, 503.823.2224.