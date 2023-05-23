The crash was on Northeast Union Road

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Two drivers were hospitalized with “serious” injuries after a Tuesday morning crash in Clark County, Wash., according to Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

First responders were dispatched to the crash on Northeast Union Road around 10:45 a.m., officials said.

According to the sheriff’s office, one car crossed the centerline and collided head-on with another vehicle. The drivers have not been identified.

The crash is under active investigation by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit.

