Major Crash Team called to the scene

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were injured, including one very seriously, in a 2-vehicle head-on crash in Northeast Portland Wednesday night, police said.

The crash happened shortly after 8 p.m. around the 11300 block of NE Glisan.

The PPB Major Crash Team is being called to the scene.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as soon as possible.