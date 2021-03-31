Suspected DUI driver blows red light, T-bones car in Vancouver

The intersection of NE 99th Street and NE Hazel Dell Avenue in Vancouver where the driver of a white pickup collided with a sedan, March 29, 2021. (Clark County Sheriff’s Office)

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — A 23-year-old driver was impaired when he blew through a red light and hit another car in Vancouver, causing serious injuries to himself and the other driver, deputies said.

The crash happened Monday evening at NE 99th Street and NE Hazel Dell Avenue, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said. Witnesses told authorities a Chevrolet S10 pickup was traveling west on NE 99th when it entered the intersection despite a red light and hit a Toyota Avalon that was trying to turn left from southbound Hazel Dell Avenue onto NE 99th.

Both drivers were seriously injured and taken to a nearby hospital. Deputies said the driver of the pickup had hit a stop sign a short time before the crash and left behind a license plate.

A Toyota Avalon damaged by a suspected impaired driver in Vancouver, March 29, 2021. (Clark County Sheriff’s Office)

The driver of the truck — David A. Minch — was arrested after being released from the hospital on Wednesday. He was booked into the Clark County Jail on two outstanding warrants, DUI and physical control of a vehicle while under the influence.

The 20-year-old driver of the Toyota Avalon was recovering from his injuries.