2 hurt when car, dump truck collide in Vancouver

Two people were hurt in this crash around Padden Parkway and 152nd, August 17, 2020 (Vancouver FD)

Both drivers were taken by ambulance to area hospitals

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — — Two people were injured in a collision between a commercial dump truck and a car early Monday morning in Vancouver.

The crash happened around Padden Parkway and 152nd about 7:30 a.m., officials said. When emergency crews arrived they found the car resting againt a fence with its passenger side completely ripped off next to the dump truck.

Both drivers were taken by ambulance to area hospitals. The woman in the car was helped out while the dump truck driver was able to help her before emergency crews arrived. Both suffered non-life threatening injuries.

At the time of the crash the dump truck had about 70,000 pounds of dirt, some of which covered the west bound lanes for about an hour.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.