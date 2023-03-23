Two were injured when a Tesla crashed into a NE Portland building on Thursday, March 23, 2023 (Courtesy: PF&R).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people are receiving medical treatment after a Tesla slammed through a glass wall of a building in Northeast Portland on Thursday morning, fire officials said.

Portland Fire & Rescue responded to the crash in the area of Northeast 10th Avenue and Northeast Couch Street just after 9:45 a.m.

PF&R said a woman was pinned behind their desk while another person was hit by debris. Crews managed to free the woman by moving the furniture around her by hand. Both people were rushed to a nearby hospital with what are believed to be non-critical injuries.

The driver was not hurt in the crash.

The building did not suffer any structural stability issues, according to PF&R.

Officials have not yet said what led up to the crash. Both PF&R and the Portland Police Bureau are investigating.