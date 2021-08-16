2 Idanha men killed in crash on Hwy 22E

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The bodies of two Idanha men who had been reported missing on Saturday were found Monday afternoon by Oregon State Police troopers.

Eric Meyers, 39, and his 33-year-old passenger Justin Hartwell were killed when the Chevrolet Silverado they were in went over an embankment on Hwy 22E near milepost 34 and rolled, OSP said.

Meyers was driving. It’s unclear at this time when the crash happened, but both men were reported missing two days ago.

Deputies from both Marion and Linn counties helped OSP at the scene, along with the Gates Fire Department and ODOT.