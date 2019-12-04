Live Now
Watch KOIN 6 News streaming now

2 injured in early morning crash near Scappoose

Crashes

The crash happened around 5 a.m.

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were injured in a 2-car crash near Scappoose early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. at Highway 30 and Bonneville Road. Highway 30 is closed at Bonneville Rd. except for one southbound lane. Crews are still working to clear the scene.

Two people were sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Headlines

More News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget