2 injured in early morning crash near Scappoose

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were injured in a 2-car crash near Scappoose early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. at Highway 30 and Bonneville Road. Highway 30 is closed at Bonneville Rd. except for one southbound lane. Crews are still working to clear the scene.

Two people were sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

