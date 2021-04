A scene from the rollover crash on Cornelius Pass Road that injured two people on April 10, 2021. (Hillsboro Fire & Rescue)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people are injured following a rollover crash between two vehicles on Cornelius Pass Road in Hillsboro, Hillsboro Fire & Rescue officials Tweeted Saturday.

They were both transported to a local hospital.

Both southbound lanes on Cornelius Road are closed, officials said.

This is a developing story.