PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One man suffered life-threatening injuries and another was seriously injured after their vehicle crashed into a tree in North Portland late Saturday night, authorities said.

Portland Police Bureau says officers from the North Precinct responded to a crash report near North Marine Drive and North Bybee Lakes Road at 11:55 p.m. on Saturday and that when they arrived, they found the vehicle had crashed into a tree.

Both men were taken to a local hospital for their injuries. Their current conditions are unclear.

Authorities say the bureau’s Traffic Division Major Crash Team responded to the scene due to the level of injury sustained by the victims in the crash.

North Marine Drive was closed between North Bybee Lakes Road and North Leadbetter Road as a result of the crash response.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to email crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov about case number 23-139434.

The investigation is ongoing.