PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two drivers were rushed to hospitals — with one requiring Life Flight — after a multi-vehicle crash in Yamhill County on Wednesday morning, according to officials.

Around 9:55 a.m., Oregon State Police responded to a crash on OR-99W near milepost 29. Police said a Toyota Prius was rear-ended by a Chevrolet Tahoe and pushed into the lane of an oncoming Dodge Ram.

The driver of the Prius was airlifted with serious injuries, while the driver of the Tahoe was taken to a local hospital. Officials said the third driver was not hurt in the accident.

While officials investigated, the highway was closed in both directions.