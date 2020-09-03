2 kids hit in North Portland, 3-year-old seriously hurt

The kids were playing near the 4900 block of North Fessenden Street, police said

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two children ran out into a street in Portland’s Portsmouth neighborhood and were hit by a vehicle Wednesday evening, police said.

Portland police said the children were playing near North Fessenden Street just west of Fiske Avenue at about 6 p.m. when they ran between two parked cars on North Fessenden and into traffic. A vehicle traveling westbound hit both of them.

One of the children was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. That child’s condition is unknown at this time. The other child was treated at the scene.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators. Authorities said speed or impairment weren’t factors in the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about it is asked to contact Officer Phil Maynard at Phillip.Maynard@portlandoregon.gov or 503.823.2216.