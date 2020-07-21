2 kids seriously hurt at Foster Lake after ‘watercraft’ strikes crowd

The driver lost control of the watercraft, the sheriff said

Lewis Creek County Park on Foster Lake. (Courtesy Linn County Parks and Recreation)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two children were left with life-threatening injuries after a man lost control of a watercraft and struck a crowd of people who were swimming at Foster Lake Monday afternoon, said Linn County Sheriff Jim Yon.

The sheriff said a 23-year-old man had been driving “a personal watercraft” near Lewis Creek Park on Foster Lake when he lost control. The watercraft sped toward the shore and hit several people and caused life-threatening injuries for two children.

Both children had to be airlifted from the scene for medical attention. Their current medical status is unknown, according to the sheriff’s office.

Another injury from the crash was later reported at a local community hospital, said authorities.

The 23-year-old who was driving the watercraft is said to be cooperating with authorities. The sheriff said the investigation is ongoing.

