PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people are dead and one other is suffering life-threatening injuries after a head-on collision on Highway 47 near Vernonia Friday, according to Oregon State Police.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. on Highway 47, north of Northwest Nowakowki Road.

Destanie King, 26, of Vernonia was driving north in a Subaru Legacy when police say she crossed the centerline for “unknown reasons,” hitting an oncoming Subaru Outback.

King, the only person in the Legacy, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said she was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Outback, 65-year-old Claire Colburn-Collier of San Pablo, Calif., and her passenger, 66-year-old Michael Collier of San Pablo, Calif., were both airlifted to Legacy Emanuel with life-threatening injuries. OSP said Michael Collier died Saturday.

The crash investigation closed both directions of the highway for about three hours.