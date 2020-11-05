2 killed, 2 injured in Highway 101 crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were killed and two others were hurt in a multiple-vehicle crash on Highway 101 on Wednesday morning.

Around 10 a.m., a Lincoln Navigator was headed north on Highway 101 when it crossed into the southbound lane when it struck a Toyota Rav4. The collision sent the Rav4 spinning into the northbound lane, where it was hit by a Chevrolet pickup truck.

The driver and passenger of the Rav4, identified as 63-year-old Randall Shine and 71-year-old Patricia Shine, sadly succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene. The passengers of the Chevrolet truck, 67-year-old Richard Kearns and 59-yar-old Virginia Williams, were sent to the hospital.

There is no word on their current condition.

Rachael Forrest, the driver of the Lincoln Navigator, was unhurt. Police say alcohol is being investigated as a possible factor in the deadly crash.

This is a developing story.