2 killed in crash on Historic Columbia River Hwy

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At least two people died in a crash on the Historic Columbia River Highway Sunday evening, according to authorities.
The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office described it as a “two-vehicle, double fatality crash.” One of the vehicles involved appeared to be an RV. It is unclear at this time if there were other injuries as a result from the crash.
The victims have not yet been identified.
Authorities closed part of the highway between the Troutdale Bridge and Woodard Road and said that closure is expected to last several hours while an investigation is conducted.
This is a developing story.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.