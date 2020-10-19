2 killed in crash on Historic Columbia River Hwy

The scene of a crash on the Historic Columbia River Highway that resulted in the deaths of two people. October 18, 2020 (Courtesy MCSO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At least two people died in a crash on the Historic Columbia River Highway Sunday evening, according to authorities.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office described it as a “two-vehicle, double fatality crash.” One of the vehicles involved appeared to be an RV. It is unclear at this time if there were other injuries as a result from the crash.

The victims have not yet been identified.

Authorities closed part of the highway between the Troutdale Bridge and Woodard Road and said that closure is expected to last several hours while an investigation is conducted.

Deputies are investigating a two-vehicle, double-fatality crash in the 1300 block of Historic Columbia River Hwy. HCRH will be closed between the Troutdale Bridge and Woodard Rd for several hours. @OregonDOT is assisting. pic.twitter.com/wEejeu2BeA — Multnomah Co Sheriff (@MultCoSO) October 19, 2020

This is a developing story.