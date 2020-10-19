2 killed in crash on Historic Columbia River Hwy

Crashes

Road closures are in place

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

The scene of a crash on the Historic Columbia River Highway that resulted in the deaths of two people. October 18, 2020 (Courtesy MCSO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At least two people died in a crash on the Historic Columbia River Highway Sunday evening, according to authorities.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office described it as a “two-vehicle, double fatality crash.” One of the vehicles involved appeared to be an RV. It is unclear at this time if there were other injuries as a result from the crash.

The victims have not yet been identified.

Authorities closed part of the highway between the Troutdale Bridge and Woodard Road and said that closure is expected to last several hours while an investigation is conducted.

This is a developing story.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss