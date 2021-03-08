2 killed in fiery crash on Glenn Jackson Bridge

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two drivers are dead following a fiery crash on the Glenn L. Jackson Bridge in Portland overnight.

A crash involving two vehicles on northbound Interstate 205 on the Glenn L. Jackson Bridge was reported around 1 a.m. on Monday. Officers arrived to find one car “fully engulfed by flames,” according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Authorities say both drivers died at the scene.

NB I-205 is currently closed from NE Airport Way over the Glenn L. Jackson Bridge to WA-14 in Washington. The closure is expected to last several hours, avoid the area or expect major delays.

An investigation is being conducted by the Portland Police Major Crash Team. Anyone with information about the crash is urged to call the police non-emergency line at 503.823.3333 and reference incident number 21-62137.