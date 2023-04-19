A crash involving a logging truck shut down Highway 30 in both directions on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. (Oregon Department of Transportation)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 30 on Tuesday resulted in the deaths of two Portland-area women, according to Oregon State Police.

OSP says they responded to the crash near milepost 76 around 1:15 p.m. in Clatsop County, 15 miles east of Astoria.

According to the police investigation, Claudia Bell, 22, from Oregon City was driving a Kia Rio sedan westbound when she lost control of the car due to inclement weather while attempting to turn.

The vehicle turned sideways and entered the eastbound lane where the passenger side was struck by a Kenworth log truck traveling eastbound, which was driven by Dominic Rizzo, 22, of Astoria.

Bell, and her passenger, Monelle Lumapas, 19, of Portland were found dead at the scene, police say. Rizzo was taken to the hospital, but was later determined to be uninjured. Officials say Rizzo fully cooperated with the investigation.