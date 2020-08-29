2 killed in motorcycle crash in St. Johns

Stretch of N Marine drive closed for investigation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were killed in a motorcycle crash late Friday night in the St. Johns neighborhood.

The crash was reported around 11:30 p.m. on North Marine Drive at North Bybee Lakes Road. Responding officers found two people dead at the scene.

Police have temporarily closed North Marine Drive in both directions between North Portland Road and North Lombard Street. Police have set up a detour on North Columbia Boulevard.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.