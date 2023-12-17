PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A crash that killed 2 people in Deschutes County also led to the arrest of 2 drivers responsible for separate collisions while the initial investigation was underway.

The fatal crash happened around 7:15 p.m. Saturday on Hwy 97 south of Redmond, the Oregon State Police said.

The 23-year-old driver of a Ford Econoline, Ghandi Lakshmi Satya Sai Yerramsetti of Redmond, lost control on the northbound side. The van veered across the center median and collided head-on with an oncoming Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Yerramsetti died at the scene, as did the Jeep’s passenger, 29-year-old Christy Lee Bigelow of Bend.

The Jeep’s driver, Nicholas Loren Husted of Bend, was taken to a hospital but is expected to recover from his injuries.

While investigators were at the scene and traffic detoured, 2 different drivers were involved in crashes and both were arrested for DUII.

Nicholas Jason Cardone, 33, allegedly crashed into an ODOT vehicle that was diverting traffic at 61st Street. He suffered minor injuries, OSP said.

Lylliane Walczyk, 20, also allegedly caused a crash on the southbound side of the crash scene. No one was injured.

Both Cardone and Walczyk was arrested by Deschutes County deputies.