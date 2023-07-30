PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people on a motorcycle were seriously hurt when the driver overcorrected and skidded on its side into a Cowlitz County intersection Sunday afternoon.

The crash on State Route 4 at 46th Avenue happened around 2:30 p.m., the Washington State Patrol said.

Investigators said it’s unclear why driver Aaron M. Mills overcorrected, causing him to lose control and skid into the intersection. The 42-year-old Kelso resident was airlifted to PeaceHealth Southwest for treatment of his injuries.

His passenger, 44-year-old Leslie K. Mills, was taken by ambulance to PeaceHealth Southwest.

The specific conditions of each person was not released.

Both people were wearing helmets and investigators said neither drugs nor alcohol were involved in the crash.

No further information is available at this time.