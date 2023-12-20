Officials say the children were not wearing age-appropriate safety belts at the time of the crash.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 2-year-old and a 5-year-old were hospitalized, one with serious injuries, after they were involved in a single-vehicle DUII crash near the intersection of Rogue River Drive and Buckingham Circle in Eagle Point, Ore. on Wednesday.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, regional firefighters and a Mercy Flights helicopter responded to the scene of the crash at approximately 10:23 p.m. Paramedics airlifted the 5-year-old child to hospital with serious injuries. The 2-year-old was also taken to the hospital by ambulance with less severe injuries.

A 36-year-old woman from Eagle Point was arrested in connection to the crash. The suspect, Amanda Lynn Padilla, was booked into the Jackson County Jail for driving under the influence of alcohol, second-degree assault, fourth-degree assault, reckless driving and reckless endangering.

“Padilla showed signs of impairment and deputies arrested her on scene,” the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators attributed improper seat belts to the kids’ injuries. (Jackson County Sheriff’s Office)





An initial traffic investigation conducted by the Jackson County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team and the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office showed that the children were not wearing age-appropriate safety belts at the time of the crash.

“Initial investigations revealed [that a] lack of proper child restraints was a major contributing factor to the injuries sustained by the children,” JCSO said.

This case remains under investigation. No additional information is available at this time.