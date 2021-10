Two vehicles involved in a crash along Highway 26 near milepost 45, Oct. 5, 2021. (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A crash between two vehicles on Highway 26 sent two people to a hospital Tuesday evening in Washington County.

The crash near Buxton and milepost 45 caused the closure of Highway 26 in both directions, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.

Two people were rushed to a nearby hospital with injuries. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Deputies said a dog was also hurt in the crash.