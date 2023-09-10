Lisa Boylan and Joan Rohrer died from their injuries

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two women from Portland were killed in a head-on crash with a truck in Marion County on Saturday, officials said in a release.

The crash at the intersection of McKay Road NE and Case Road NE near St. Paul happened around 5:40 p.m. A westbound box truck crossed the center line and slammed into an eastbound Buick, officials said.

The Buick’s driver, Lisa Boylan, died at the scene. Passenger Joan Rohrer was airlifted to a Portland hospital but later died from her injuries.

The driver of the truck was taken to Newberg Hospital and is expected to recover, authorities said.

At this point, the investigation continues. No charges were announced at this time.