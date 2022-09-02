PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Two people have been seriously injured after a rollover crash in Vancouver, Washington State Patrol announced just before 3 p.m. Friday.

According to WSP, two occupants were ejected as a vehicle rolled multiple times on State Route 500 near southbound Interstate 205.

Officials have closed westbound lanes of SR 500 along with the ramp to southbound I-205 as crews work to clear the scene. WSP said traffic is backing up to Fourth Plain Boulevard.

Officials do not have an estimate of when the roadways are expected to reopen.

It’s not clear what led to the crash.

This is a developing story.