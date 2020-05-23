2 teens die on Hwy 228; driver faces negligent homicide

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two teenagers died and another was seriously hurt when the Honda Pilot they were in was hit head-on by a Ford F-250 just after midnight east of Brownsville.

The Honda’s driver, Caleb Simonis, 19, died at the scene, the Oregon State Police said. One of his passengers, a 16-year-old girl, was airlifted to a hospital but was pronounced dead. The other passenger, a 15-year-old girl, was taken by ambulance for treatment of her injuries.

Authorities said the driver of the pickup, Austyn Hillsman of Junction City, was headed east and crossed into the westbound lane and slammed into the Honda.

Hillsman was not seriously hurt. But the 21-year-old now faces 2 counts of criminally negligent homicide, reckless driving and DUII.