2-vehicle crash sends pickup into Kelso hair salon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A pickup crashed into a hair salon after colliding with a minivan Thursday night in Kelso, authorities said.
The crash happened at about 8 p.m. at the corner of South Pacific Avenue and Ash Street. Firefighters said the Ford Ranger pickup slammed into the hair salon on South Pacific Avenue and the minivan remained in the road, blocking traffic.
A toddler and his mother were in the minivan and two young men were in the pickup. Authorities said no one was hurt.
The two men were taken into custody and the cause of the crash is under investigation.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.