2-vehicle crash sends pickup into Kelso hair salon

A pickup crashed into a hair salon after colliding with a minivan in Kelso, Dec. 3, 2020. (Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A pickup crashed into a hair salon after colliding with a minivan Thursday night in Kelso, authorities said.

The crash happened at about 8 p.m. at the corner of South Pacific Avenue and Ash Street. Firefighters said the Ford Ranger pickup slammed into the hair salon on South Pacific Avenue and the minivan remained in the road, blocking traffic.

A toddler and his mother were in the minivan and two young men were in the pickup. Authorities said no one was hurt.

The two men were taken into custody and the cause of the crash is under investigation.