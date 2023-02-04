The driver of this Nissan Kicks was driving the wrong way on I-5 and crashed into a car, February 4, 2023 (PPB)

One person suffered a broken leg, no other serious injuries recorded

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two separate wrong-way crashes on I-5 early Saturday morning involved 5 cars, at least 9 people and drunk driving charges for the drivers, Portland police said.

The first crash happened shortly after 1 a.m. when a Nissan Kicks was headed south in the northbound lanes near the South Corbett exit, investigators said. The Kicks crashed nearly head-on into a Ford Explorer with 5 people inside, including 3 kids.

The Explorer spun to a stop and scattered debris across the interstate when a 3rd driver in a Nissan Sentra hit the debris.

Somehow, no one needed to be taken to a hospital by ambulance, authorities said.

As that crash scene was still being cleared, another wrong-way driver in a Toyota Prius came into the same area and slammed almost head-on into a Ford Fusion a little after 2 a.m. The driver of the Fusion suffered a broken leg and was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital. He is expected to recover.

Authorities arrested the driver of the Kicks, Margot J. Wolfsehr, 38, and the Prius driver, Emely Mendoza, 23, of Salem.

Wolfsehr, from Portland, was booked on DUII-alcohol, reckless driving and reckless endangerment.

Mendoza was booked on the same charges plus 3rd-degree assault.