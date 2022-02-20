2 young people hit by vehicle in Sherwood, die

Crashes

Crash remains under investigation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Generic photo of Sherwood Police Department patrol vehicle, courtesy Sherwood Police Department

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two minors died after being hit by a vehicle in Sherwood early Sunday night, Sherwood police said.

The crash happened shortly before 7p.m. at SW Edy Road and SW Trailblazer Place. Authorities said officers were at the scene within 2 minutes and began efforts to save the two young people, but despite the best efforts of all the emergency responders who arrived, the pair died at the scene.

“Our hearts are heavy tonight,” Sherwood police said in the release.

The crash is under investigation. No further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories