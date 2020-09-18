20-year-old dies in motorcycle crash on Hwy 212

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 20-year-old man from Milwaukie died in a motorcycle crash Wednesday evening, troopers said.
The Kawasaki motorcycle, operated by Dakota Teeter, was eastbound on Highway 212 when it left the roadway and hit a guardrail near Highway 224, according to Oregon State Police.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.