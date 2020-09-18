20-year-old dies in motorcycle crash on Hwy 212

Crashes

Dakota Teeter's motorcycle hit a guardrail in Happy Valley, troopers said

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 20-year-old man from Milwaukie died in a motorcycle crash Wednesday evening, troopers said.

The Kawasaki motorcycle, operated by Dakota Teeter, was eastbound on Highway 212 when it left the roadway and hit a guardrail near Highway 224, according to Oregon State Police.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

