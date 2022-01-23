2022 already a deadly year on Portland roads

8 fatal crashes so far in first weeks of the year

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — — Eight people have already died in crashes on Portland streets since the start of 2022, a faster pace than the record set last year.

The 8th happened Saturday night when a person was hit and killed by a driver who fled the scene at SE 160th and Powell. That driver is still at-large and no description is yet available of a suspected vehicle.

Late Thursday, one person died and and another seriously hurt when 2 cars crashed at SE McLoughlin Boulevard and Holgate. A 22-year-old was later arrested and faces multiple charges.

Both crashes happened on roads maintained by the Oregon Department of Transportation.

“It has been a really tragic weekend, and the last year was really tragic. But we are seeing a change in the number of fatalities and serious injuries on city streets in Portland,” said PBOT’s Hannah Schafer. “The number of those type of crashes has actually remained fairly steady and or dropped in the last year.”

The Portland Police Bureau said there were 67 fatal crashes, the highest number of traffic fatalities in 34 years.

“It’s hard to ignore the fact that we have a huge number, record setting numbers of fatalities, and we have very, very low numbers of police officers patrolling our streets,” Sgt. Ty Engstrom with PPB’s Traffic Division said during a November press conference.

Officials said the shortage of officers for traffic enforcement meant less crashes were being investigated.