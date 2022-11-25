PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 21-year-old driver is fighting for their life following a crash off Highway 212 Thursday night, according to Clackamas Fire District #1.
The accident happened near the Highway 212 and Southeast Sunnyside Road intersection.
Fire officials the driver was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Their passenger, however, is expected to be okay.
Photos of the scene show a damaged pick-up truck that appears to have run off the road.
No other information was immediately released.