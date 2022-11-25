A driver was severely injured in a crash on Highway 212 on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2022 (Courtesy: Clackamas Fire District #1).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 21-year-old driver is fighting for their life following a crash off Highway 212 Thursday night, according to Clackamas Fire District #1.

The accident happened near the Highway 212 and Southeast Sunnyside Road intersection.

Fire officials the driver was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Their passenger, however, is expected to be okay.

Photos of the scene show a damaged pick-up truck that appears to have run off the road.

No other information was immediately released.