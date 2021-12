PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 22-year-old McMinnville man was killed in a two car collision late Sunday morning in Marion County, officials said.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash.

According to the county’s Crash Team investigators, Anthony Skibba was heading east in a Ford Focus when he crossed over the centerline and hit an oncoming Toyota Tacoma.

Skibba was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies said the driver of the truck, Carmelo Rodriguez, 62, was taken to a hospital.