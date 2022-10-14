PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 23-year-old pedestrian was fatally struck by an SUV while she was in the eastbound lanes of Highway 20 near Independence, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said Taylor Harlow of Corvallis was struck by a Toyota Sequoia heading east at about 10:15 p.m.

Once deputies arrived, Harlow was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said the driver involved cooperated with investigators. An initial investigation determined the driver did not violate any traffic laws at the time of the crash.

Anyone with information on the collision is urged to call Sgt. Brian Lundy at 541.766.6858 or email him at brian.lundy@co.benton.or.us.

The crash closed Highway 20 for about two hours.