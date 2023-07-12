One person is dead and another is in critical condition after crashing into a tree on Sunday, June 4, 2023 (VPD)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The driver in an early June car crash in Vancouver passed away in the hospital, authorities said, a month after his brother also passed away from injuries suffered in the same crash.

On June 4, 2023, Vancouver police said that a car slammed into a tree killing 18-year-old Pavel Mishuk and ejecting the 21-year-old Anatoliy Mishuk.

Anatoliy was taken to a local hospital where he stayed until he died in July.

Police said that high speed and reckless driving were factors in the crash.

KOIN 6 also learned that a third brother was killed in a crash in Portland in 2022.