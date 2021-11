A three-car collision near Southeast Brookwood closed Tualatin Valley Highway in both directions Wednesday night (Hillsboro F&R) November 24, 2021.

Hillsboro fire officials said both directions of Tualatin Valley Highway are closed.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A three-car collision near Southeast Brookwood closed Tualatin Valley Highway in both directions Wednesday night.

Hillsboro fire officials said there are six patients, four of which have life-threatening injuries. Life Flight has not been called at this time.

It is unknown how long TV Highway will be closed.

This is a developing story.