PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A multi-car crash has partially blocked east- and southbound lanes at an intersection in Hillsboro Monday morning, Hillsboro Fire & Rescue said via Twitter.

According to HF&R, firefighters and police responded to the 3-car crash at the corner of Northeast Cornelius Pass Road and Evergreen Parkway.

Officials told drivers to expect delays.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.