3 dead, 3 injured after crash on Hwy 58 in Lane County

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three people are dead and at least three others are injured after a crash on Highway 58 near milepost 27 in Lane County Sunday morning, according to Oregon State Police.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a 31-year-old man driving westbound a Ford Taurus was passing in a no-passing zone when he collided with a Chrysler Town and Country driven by a 63-year-old man also going westbound. The Taurus then collided with a Mazda 3 going eastbound.

Three occupants in the Mazda 3 died at the scene. A fourth occupant was transported by air ambulance to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Mazda and the Taurus were transported to the hospital.

