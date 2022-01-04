3 dead after driver loses control on icy highway

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three people were killed when a driver lost control and collided with a utility truck on Highway 97 Monday night, according to police.

Shortly after 9:50 p.m., Oregon State Police Troopers responded to a report of a crash on Highway 97 near milepost 113.

According to police, 39-year-old Jared Lewis was trying to pass cars in a Dodge Durango when he lost control on the icy highway. The SUV spun and struck an International 749 utility truck.

Lewis and his two passengers, Kristopher Frisbee, 44, and Heather Good, 40, were all pronounced dead. Officials said the truck’s driver, 26-year-old Colton Jennings was not hurt.

The crash closed Highway 97 for nearly 5 hours.