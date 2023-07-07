PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three people died Wednesday in a deadly car crash on Highway 126, authorities said.

The crash happened about halfway between Eugene and Florence near milepost 30 when Oregon State Police said a white Dodge Charger driving west crossed into the eastbound lane swiped a white Nissan Frontier and crashed into a green Toyota Tacoma, nearly head-on.

According to Oregon State Police, The Challenger’s driver, Allen David Weaver Jr., 51, was declared dead at the scene. Two passengers in the Tacoma, Lacy Nicole Taylor, 28, and Michele Denise Taylor, 58, were also killed.

The Tacoma’s driver and one other passenger were seriously injured. The driver and passenger in the Frontier were both unharmed.

It’s unknown why Weaver crossed into the oncoming lane authorities said.