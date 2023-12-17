PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police have officially released the names of the three individuals killed in a single engine plane crash early Saturday night in Polk County.

According to Independence Police, the crash claimed the lives of 35-year-old pilot Mohammad Hussain Musawi, as well as passengers Mohammad Bashir Safdari, 35, and Ali Jan Ferdawsi, 29.

No other passengers nor the owner of the plane were on board, authorities say.

The plane was traveling in heavy fog to the Independence State Airport from McMinnville. Just after 5 p.m., the plane crashed, downing power lines, causing a power outage and a small brush fire on Hoffman Road, authorities say.

As of 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Hoffman Road in Independence remains closed. Additionally, Pacific Power is working to restore power to affected customers.

This is currently being investigated by the Independence Police Department, Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

KOIN 6 will provide an update once more information is available.