3 dead, kids seriously hurt in SR-503 crash near Brush Prairie

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At least three people were killed and two children seriously hurt in a two-vehicle head-on crash on SR-503 near Brush Prairie on Friday afternoon, officials said.
The crash happened near 149th Street just after 4 p.m.
Washington State Police said a northbound vehicle was passing other cars when it collided head-on with a southbound vehicle, killing the driver and passenger inside. Two children inside of the vehicle that was hit were taken to a hospital in critical condition. The driver of the vehicle that was passing was killed.
Troopers said the impact separated a motor from one of the vehicles.
Both directions of SR-503 are closed and drivers should expect delays.
KOIN 6 News will update this story as soon as possible.
