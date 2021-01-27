3 drivers rushed to Salem hospitals after crash on Hwy 99E

The scene of a crash on Hwy 99E near milepost 39, Jan. 27, 2021. (Oregon State Police)

Crash happened near milepost 39, north of Brooks and south of Gervais

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three drivers were rushed to hospitals following a crash Wednesday afternoon on Highway 99E in Marion County.

A Chevy pickup was traveling northbound near milepost 39 when it rear-ended another Chevy pickup which was stopped to turn into a driveway, according to Oregon State Police.

The pickup that had been stopped was forced into the southbound lane where it collided with a Dodge minivan.

The driver of the minivan was airlifted to a hospital in Salem. Another driver was taken to a hospital by ambulance, while the third was taken by private vehicle.

Highway 99E was closed several hours but has since reopened.