3 drivers rushed to Salem hospitals after crash on Hwy 99E

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three drivers were rushed to hospitals following a crash Wednesday afternoon on Highway 99E in Marion County.
A Chevy pickup was traveling northbound near milepost 39 when it rear-ended another Chevy pickup which was stopped to turn into a driveway, according to Oregon State Police.
The pickup that had been stopped was forced into the southbound lane where it collided with a Dodge minivan.
The driver of the minivan was airlifted to a hospital in Salem. Another driver was taken to a hospital by ambulance, while the third was taken by private vehicle.
Highway 99E was closed several hours but has since reopened.