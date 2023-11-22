PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three people were hospitalized early Wednesday morning after a car ran through the side of a North Portland business, officials said.

According to Portland Fire & Rescue, crews originally responded to a possible fire at Kenton Church on North Lombard Street, but when they arrived they found a vehicle, fully engulfed in flames, had run through a building a block away.

Due to the significant risk that the fire presented, authorities said they quickly upgraded the fire to second alarm.

Crews worked quickly to extinguish the building and search for any occupants with PF&R eventually confirming that the building was clear.

The three occupants of the flaming car were taken to an area hospital, with two of them being entered into the trauma system due to the extent of their injuries.

No serious fire damage occurred to the building, however, the car, which entered the building through a large picture window, did damage the building wall, authorities said.